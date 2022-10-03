Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Analysis

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% 1,046.87% 26.20% Coterra Energy 41.04% 28.44% 16.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.35 $6.36 million $2.08 13.18 Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.03 $1.16 billion $3.60 7.26

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 6 1 2.89 Coterra Energy 1 10 6 0 2.29

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $42.78, indicating a potential upside of 56.07%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $33.87, indicating a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Coterra Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

