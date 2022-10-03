Contrasting OP Bancorp (OPBK) and The Competition

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OP Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million $28.84 million 5.05 OP Bancorp Competitors $1.29 billion $316.88 million 11.08

Analyst Ratings

OP Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for OP Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 OP Bancorp Competitors 646 6411 6164 284 2.45

OP Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 36.33% 20.65% 1.89% OP Bancorp Competitors 27.55% 12.19% 1.23%

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OP Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OP Bancorp rivals beat OP Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

