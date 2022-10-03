Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 1 0 2.13 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $184.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.68% 26.99% 15.63% Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.84 $362.92 million $4.94 36.90 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 30.89 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Aurora Innovation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

