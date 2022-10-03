Barclays Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $22.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.