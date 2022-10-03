Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.56.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

