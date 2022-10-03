Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. Wedbush cut Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.68.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

