Contrasting Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.29%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

This table compares Titan Medical and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.50 -$14.86 million ($0.18) -2.50 Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 33.39 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.80

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -130.17% -84.93% Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

