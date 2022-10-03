Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $415,000.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

