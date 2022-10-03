Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

