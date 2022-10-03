Bank of America Cuts Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $30.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $50,808,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

