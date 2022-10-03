BMO Capital Markets Trims Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Target Price to $52.00

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
Worthington Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.
Worthington Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.
