BMO Capital Markets Trims Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Target Price to $52.00

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

