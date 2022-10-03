Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Altice USA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile



Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

