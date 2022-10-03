Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,710 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

