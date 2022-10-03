Morgan Stanley Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

