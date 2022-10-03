Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

