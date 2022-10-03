Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 25.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,626,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 7,663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,011.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 10.6 %
ABMRF opened at $10.31 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.
About ABN AMRO Bank
