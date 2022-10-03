Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Amada Stock Performance

AMDWF stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Amada has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

