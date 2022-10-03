Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Altex Industries Stock Up 8.2 %
OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Altex Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Altex Industries
