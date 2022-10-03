Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Altex Industries Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Altex Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

About Altex Industries

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.