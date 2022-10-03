Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.3 days.

Aixtron Price Performance

Aixtron stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Further Reading

