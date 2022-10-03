AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Up 19.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a one year low of 35.29 and a one year high of 42.00.
About AddLife AB (publ)
