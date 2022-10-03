AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a one year low of 35.29 and a one year high of 42.00.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

