AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.24. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.61.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

