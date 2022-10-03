Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Declines By 14.9%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEXAY shares. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Atos Stock Down 0.6 %

AEXAY stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

