Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Expands By 12.7%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aedifica Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $73.80 on Monday. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEDFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

