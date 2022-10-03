Critical Survey: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) vs. Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) and Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,817.16%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than Advaxis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

77.1% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Advaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics $1.11 million 28.34 -$47.76 million ($0.30) -0.51 Advaxis $3.24 million 1.21 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -21.60

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than VistaGen Therapeutics. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics -5,614.37% -88.13% -73.73% Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09%

Summary

Advaxis beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder. Its PH94B product candidature also has potential to treat a range of anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder with anxiety, postpartum anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, preprocedural anxiety, and panic disorders. The company's CNS pipeline also comprises PH10, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase 2B clinical development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, which is in development in combination with oral probenecid as a potential treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, MDD, neuropathic pain, and suicidal ideation. It has contract research and development agreement with Cato Research Ltd.; license agreement with Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

