Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Critical Analysis

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 6.90 $2.06 million $0.13 112.85 Cousins Properties $755.07 million 4.68 $278.59 million $1.90 12.29

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.11% 1.14% 0.72% Cousins Properties 37.71% 6.20% 3.90%

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 715.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cousins Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

