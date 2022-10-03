Critical Comparison: Altria Group (NYSE:MO) vs. Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $26.01 billion 2.80 $2.48 billion $0.97 41.63 Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

This table compares Altria Group and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 6.88% -488.86% 22.03% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altria Group and Hempacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 6 2 0 2.11 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

Summary

Altria Group beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Hempacco

(Get Rating)

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.