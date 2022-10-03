KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.