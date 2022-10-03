Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equities cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

