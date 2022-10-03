Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.71 ($5.11).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

RMG stock opened at GBX 184.45 ($2.23) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 177.15 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.