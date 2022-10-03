Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

