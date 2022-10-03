Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Up 2.6 %

Twitter stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.