Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

DY stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

