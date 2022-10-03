AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £108.35 ($130.92).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,944 ($120.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a market capitalization of £154.08 billion and a PE ratio of -169.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

