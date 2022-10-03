JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price to GBX 900

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Travis Perkins from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,265.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 3.2 %

TPRKY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.