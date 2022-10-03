Berenberg Bank Trims Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price to €21.50

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

SEYMF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

