TD Securities Trims Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.