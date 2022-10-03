RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €860.00 at Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $689.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.2 %

RTLLF stock opened at $513.76 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $1,037.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.23.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

