National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
PEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.20.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PEYUF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.