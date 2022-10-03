Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,098 shares of company stock worth $76,648. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

