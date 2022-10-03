Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point reduced their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

ALLY stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

