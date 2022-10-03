Comparing MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.00 $1.92 million ($0.36) -39.55 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sovos Brands beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About MeaTech 3D

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.