FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FINW stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares in the company, valued at $184,548.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,543 shares of company stock worth $116,179 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

