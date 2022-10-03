Synaptogenix (SNPX) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 962 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Synaptogenix to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,202.84% -160.99% -24.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptogenix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3145 13142 39363 635 2.67

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.04%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.19 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.83 billion $243.52 million -3.91

Synaptogenix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Synaptogenix rivals beat Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

