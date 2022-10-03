Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and KLX Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 2.82 -$42.42 million N/A N/A KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.21 -$105.60 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 KLX Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 80.25%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.10%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

ProFrac beats KLX Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out presenters; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. The company offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

