Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Head to Head Analysis

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.70% 7.85% 0.73% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 9 0 2.82 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $156.08, suggesting a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 13.57 $78.53 million $3.46 21.78 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.00 $25.18 million $0.33 8.58

Silvergate Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Republic First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.