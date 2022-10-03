CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

