CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
CPSH stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.