II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. II-VI has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $46,448,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in II-VI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.