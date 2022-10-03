Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

