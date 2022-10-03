Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQNS. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.