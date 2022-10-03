S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 4.7 %

SANW opened at $0.73 on Monday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

